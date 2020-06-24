“I will praise the Lord according to his righteousness, and will sing praise to the name of the Lord Most High. O Lord, our Lord, how excellent is Your name in all the earth, who have set your glory above the heavens!” (Psalm 7:17, 8:1)

Lord, You desire our praise. As David praised You, so do we! Amen

