“Therefore we also...let us lay aside every weight, and sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross...”(Hebrews 12:1-2b)
Lord, thank You for Your sacrifice for us. Amen
