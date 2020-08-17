“Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice! Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand.” (Philippians 4:5-6)

As we begin a new week, let us rejoice daily in you, Lord. Help us to show gentleness to all, even when misunderstood so that You will be glorified in our actions. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

