“If I say, ‘my foot slips,’ your mercy, O Lord, will hold me up. In the multitude of my anxieties within me, your comforts delight my soul. (Psalm 94:18-19)

Thank you, Lord, for Your unfailing love and faithfulness to uphold me, removing my fear when I lay it at your feet in prayer. Amen

