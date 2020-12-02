“The law of Your mouth is better to me than thousands of coins of gold and silver. Your hands have made me and fashioned me; give me understanding, that I may learn Your commandments.” (Psalm 119:72-73)
I love your word Lord. Please help me to learn it well. Thank you for giving me life! Amen
