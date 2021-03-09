“Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me away from your presence, and do not take your Holy Spirit from me.” (Psalm 51:10-11)

Lord, please help me to keep a clean heart/mind before you. I need your help each day to honor you. Amen

