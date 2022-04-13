“He is despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. And we hid, as it were, our faces from him; he was despised, and we did not esteem him.” (Isaiah 53:3)

Lord, as we focus on this Holy Week we remember the rejection by mankind of you and your grief. Amen

