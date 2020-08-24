“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways my ways,” says the Lord. (Isaiah 55:8)
As confusion and angst surround us, help us Lord to not lose sight of the truth that you see and know everything. When we place our trust in you, we do not need to be afraid. Amen.
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
