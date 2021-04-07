“Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations. Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever you had formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, you are God.” (Psalm 90:1-2)
Lord, you are our sanctuary for protection, sustenance and stability. Thank you!
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
