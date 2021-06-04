“But whoever listens to me will dwell safely, and will be secure, without fear of evil.” (Proverbs 1:33)
Lord, you are our best resource for peaceful living. You have given us the Bible for our instruction and protection when we place our trust in you. Thank you!
