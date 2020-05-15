“And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Now to our God and Father be glory forever and ever. Amen” (Philippians 4:19-20)
Lord, what a comfort in these uncertain times to know You will supply all our need. Thank You for your care!
