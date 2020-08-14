“So the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with singing; with everlasting joy on their heads. They shall obtain joy and gladness; sorrow and sighing shall flee away.” (Isaiah 51:11)

Lord, as You delivered Israel, you give us hope in the darkest of days when we turn to you. Thank you!

