“So the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with singing; with everlasting joy on their heads. They shall obtain joy and gladness; sorrow and sighing shall flee away.” (Isaiah 51:11)
Lord, as You delivered Israel, you give us hope in the darkest of days when we turn to you. Thank you!
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
