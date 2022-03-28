“Do not be afraid of sudden terror, nor of trouble from the wicked when it comes; for the Lord will be your confidence, and will keep your foot from being caught.” (Proverbs 3:25-26)

Lord, when we live in your confidence to protect us from many dangers, we will have your peace that passes all human understanding. Amen

