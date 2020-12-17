“My son, if you receive my words, and treasure my commands within you, so that you incline your ear to wisdom, and apply your heart to understanding; then you will understand the fear of the Lord, and find the knowledge of God.” (Proverbs 2:1-2, 5)

Lord, may we seek your wisdom daily to understand the truth you reveal to us in your word. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments