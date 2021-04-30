“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” (Psalm 73:26)
Lord, nothing else but you can satisfy the cravings of my heart. You desire to be my portion forever. May I honor you in all things. Amen
