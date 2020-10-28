“Let the peoples praise You, O God; let all the peoples praise you. Oh, let the nations be glad and sing for joy! For you shall judge the people righteously, and govern the nations on earth.” (Psalm 67:3-4)
We praise you, Lord, for who you are and that we do not have to fear when times are difficult.
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
