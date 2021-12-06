“For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, that you through his poverty might become rich.” (2 Corinthians 8:9)

We thank you Lord that though faith in you we become heirs and rich in salvation, forgiveness, joy and peace. Amen

