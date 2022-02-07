“I will rejoice in the Lord, I will joy in the God of my salvation. The Lord God is my strength; He will make my feet like deer’s feet, and he will make me walk on my high hills.” (Habakkuk 3:18-19)

Lord, as Habakkuk’s faith in You enabled him to endure hardships, may we cling to You for strength each day. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments