“Of old God you laid the foundation of the earth, and the heavens are the work of your hands. They will perish, but You will endure; but You are the same, and your years will have no end.”

(Psalm 102:25-27)

Thank you, Lord, that you are unchangeable and will outlast your creation. We await your return! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

