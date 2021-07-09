“The Lord lives! Blessed be my rock! Let the God of my salvation be exalted. (19:1) The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows his handiwork.” (Psalm 18:46, 19:1)

We give praise to you, Lord! May you be glorified in my life as I give thanks to you for your goodness. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

