“The Lord lives! Blessed be my rock! Let the God of my salvation be exalted. (19:1) The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows his handiwork.” (Psalm 18:46, 19:1)
We give praise to you, Lord! May you be glorified in my life as I give thanks to you for your goodness. Amen
