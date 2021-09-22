“Hear me, O Lord, for your loving-kindness is good; turn to me according to the multitude of your tender mercies, and do not hide your face from your servant, hear me speedily.” (Psalm 69:16-17)

Lord, we cry out to you for your mercy. Please sustain us each day! Amen

