“The voice of the Lord is over the waters; the God of glory thunders; the Lord is over many waters. The voice of the Lord is powerful; the voice of the Lord is full of majesty.” (Psalm 29:3-4)
Lord, you are above all gods! Thank you that you are sovereign over everything and we can place our trust in you. Amen
