“The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9)

Thank you, Jesus, for being patient with us, waiting for us to repent and receive You as Lord! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments