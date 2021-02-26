“Repay no one evil for evil. Have regard for good things in the sight of all men. If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men.” (Romans 12:17-18)
Lord, your word tells us to seek peace even when we’re wronged. Help us to leave consequences to you. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
