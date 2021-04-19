“And the heavens will praise your wonders, O Lord; Your faithfulness also in the assembly of the saints. For who in the heavens can be compared to the Lord?” (Psalm 89:5-6a)
We give you praise, Lord! No one compares to you. Thank you for your faithfulness to us as we seek you. Amen
