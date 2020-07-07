“But shun profane and idle babblings, for they will increase to more ungodliness. And their message will spread like cancer.” (2 Timothy 2:16-17)
Lord, we want to honor You at all times. Help us to part of the solution, and not part of the problem as we reflect You to others. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
