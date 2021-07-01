“Receive my instruction, and not silver, and knowledge rather than choice gold; for wisdom is better than rubies, and all the things one may desire cannot be compared with her.” (Proverbs 8:10)

Thank you, Lord, for the wisdom you offer us in the Bible. May we search it daily for how to live. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

