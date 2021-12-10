“So you may walk in the way of goodness, and keep to the paths of righteousness. For the upright will dwell in the land, and the blameless will remain in it.” (Proverbs 2:20-21)

Lord, thank you for your word of encouragement when we seek to honor you with our lives. Amen

