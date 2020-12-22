“Preserve me, O God, for in you I put my trust. O my soul, you have said to the Lord, you are my Lord, my goodness is nothing apart from you.” (Psalm 16:1-2)

King David put his trust in you, Lord. You preserved him through many trials. May we also say you are our Lord. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

