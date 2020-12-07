“Yet in all things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities or powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height or depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:37-38)
We give thanks for this truth! Amen
