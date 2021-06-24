“Joseph said: ‘You meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive. Now therefore, do not be afraid.” (Genesis 50:20-21a)
Lord, help us see that You are working in each trial to bring about good, even if/when things seem wrong. Amen
