“Joseph said: ‘You meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive. Now therefore, do not be afraid.” (Genesis 50:20-21a)

Lord, help us see that You are working in each trial to bring about good, even if/when things seem wrong. Amen

