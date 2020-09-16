Do not be deceived: “Evil company corrupts good habits.” Awake to righteousness, and do not sin, for some do not have the knowledge of God. (I Corinthians 15:33-34)

Lord, we have often failed to behave in a way that honors you. Please help us to seek your word daily for how to live and reflect you to others. Amen

