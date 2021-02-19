Then he arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm. But he said to them, “Why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?” (Mark 4:39-40).

Lord, as you calmed the raging sea, you will calm us when we place our faith in you. Amen.

