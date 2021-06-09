“Who is wise? Let him understand these things. Who is prudent? Let him know them. For the ways of the Lord are right; the righteous walk in them, but transgressors stumble in them.” (Hosea 14:9)
Lord your ways are perfect. Help us to follow them through your word that we may not stumble. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
