“Who is wise? Let him understand these things. Who is prudent? Let him know them. For the ways of the Lord are right; the righteous walk in them, but transgressors stumble in them.” (Hosea 14:9)

Lord your ways are perfect. Help us to follow them through your word that we may not stumble. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

