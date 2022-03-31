“He rules by his power forever; his eyes observe the nations; do not let the rebellious exalt themselves. Oh, bless our God, you peoples! And make the voice of his praise to be heard.” (Psalm 66:7-8)

Lord, You have always been faithful. We praise You for your watchful care when we place our faith in You. Amen

