Thought for today
Diane Graff
Mar 31, 2022

"He rules by his power forever; his eyes observe the nations; do not let the rebellious exalt themselves. Oh, bless our God, you peoples! And make the voice of his praise to be heard." (Psalm 66:7-8)

Lord, You have always been faithful. We praise You for your watchful care when we place our faith in You. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
