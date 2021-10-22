“But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels, for the suffering of death crowned with glory and honor, that he, by the grace of God, might taste death for everyone.” (Hebrews 2:9)

Thank you, Lord, for suffering in our place that we might have eternity with you when we receive you by faith. Amen

