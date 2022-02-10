”He is the Lord our God; His judgments are in all the earth. He remembers his covenant forever, the word which he commanded, for a thousand generations.” (Psalm 105:7-8)

Lord, thank you for being our God, and as you spoke to Abraham, we can trust that your word stands forever! Amen

