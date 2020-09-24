“Your testimonies are also my delight and my counselors. Make me understand the way of your precepts; so shall I meditate on your wonderful works.” (Psalm 119:24 & 27)

Lord, you have given us your word for our growth. May we meditate on it daily and never forget your blessings to us, even when times are difficult. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

