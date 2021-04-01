“For bodily exercise profits a little, but godliness is profitable for all things, having promise of the life that now is and of that which is to come. This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptance” (I Timothy 4:8-9)

Help us, Lord, to choose godliness so that others will be drawn to You though us. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments