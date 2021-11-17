“You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor...it is then good for nothing. You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.” (Matthew 5:13-14)

Help us, Lord, to be salt and light in this world so that others will be drawn to you through our lives. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments