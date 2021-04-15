“I am the Lord; I will bring you out from under the burdens of the Egyptians, I will rescue you from their bondage, and I will redeem you with an outstretched arm...and I will be your God.” (Exodus 6:6b,c-7b)

Lord, as you delivered the Israelites from their bondage, we trust you in these difficult days. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments