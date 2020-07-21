“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)
Lord, help us to take the narrow road and follow You, the Right path!
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
