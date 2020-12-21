“He who heeds the Word wisely will find good, and whoever trusts in the Lord, happy is he. The wise in heart will be called prudent, and sweetness of the lips increases learning.” (Proverbs 16:20-21)

Lord, please help us to heed your word as we trust you. May we be discerning in our speech so that it honors you. Amen

