“God has spoken once, twice I have heard this: that power belongs to God. Also to You, O Lord, belongs mercy; for You render to each one according to his work.” (Psalm 62:11-12)

Lord, as David affirmed, all power and mercy belongs to You. You desire all to follow You! Amen

