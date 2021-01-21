“I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make its boast in the Lord; the humble shall hear of it and be glad. O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.” (Psalm 34:1-3)
Thank you, Lord, for your unending mercies to us each day! Amen
