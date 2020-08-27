“Sow for yourselves righteousness; reap in mercy; break up your fallow ground, for it is time to seek the Lord, til he comes and rains righteousness on you.” (Hosea 10:12)
Lord, in the same way we plow and plant, may we repent and receive a restored blessing of righteousness from you. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
