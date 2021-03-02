“As the deer pants for the water brooks, so pants my soul for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.” (Psalm 42:1-2a)

As David relates his severe Divine drought for the Lord, may be also thirst for you, Lord. Thank you for your word to teach and encourage us daily. Amen

