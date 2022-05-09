“Praise the Lord...laud him, all your peoples! For his merciful kindness is great toward us, and the truth of the Lord endures forever. Praise the Lord!” (Psalm 117:1-2)

Lord, as we rejoice and give thanks for your merciful sacrifice for us, we praise your holy name! Amen

