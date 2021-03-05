“For our boasting is this: the testimony of our conscience that we conducted ourselves in the world in simplicity and godly sincerity, not with fleshly wisdom but by the grace of God.” (II Corinthians 1:12)
Lord, help us to have godly love for our fellow man that they see you in us. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
