“Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God!

Therefore the world does not know us, because it did not know him.” (I John 3:1)

Lord, may our lives reflect you as God’s children that many will choose life with you, too! Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments